Woman arrested after man dies in Wexford assault

Gardaí in Co Wexford are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man following a stabbing in a house in Gorey.

Gardaí received reports of an incident at the house in Ramsgate Village shortly before 2am yesterday.

On arrival, a man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds.

Later named locally as Philip Doyle, he was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has since been arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Gorey Garda Station.

The body remained at the scene for a time yesterday before later being removed as gardaí awaited the services of the State Pathologist’s office and detectives from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Mr Doyle, a father of three young children and originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, is understood to have been socialising with his wife in Gorey the previous evening.

A row broke out at the house after the couple arrived home.

An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station and investigators have held an initial case conference.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man.

“Shortly before 2am, gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village, Gorey.

“On arrival, a man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds.

“He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.