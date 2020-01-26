News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman arrested after man, 33, dies following assault in Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 08:33 AM

A man has died following an assault in Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the 33-year-old man following an incident in a house in Gorey.

Shortly before 2am, gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village.

On arrival, a man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station and investigators have held an initial case conference.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

