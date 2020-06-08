News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co Tipperary

Picture: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 08:46 AM

A woman has been arrested after a drug seizure in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Gardaí seized €25,000 worth of suspected alprazolam pills, according to a spokesperson.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

The pills were blister packs branded 'Ksalol'. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis, a garda spokesperson said.

A woman in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

