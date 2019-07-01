News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman appears in court on 40 alleged sex abuse charges

By Stephen Maguire
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 03:04 PM

A woman has appeared in court in Co Donegal in connection with 40 charges of sexual abuse against children.

The woman, who cannot be named, appeared at Letterkenny District Court today.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1986 and 1989 at various locations across Donegal.

The accused woman, who is in her 50s, did not speak during the short hearing.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for the woman to go forward for trial at the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

The woman was released on her own bail of €250 to appear at the next sitting of the circuit court later this month.

