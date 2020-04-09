News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman and two men remain in custody after drugs seizure in Laois

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 07:14 AM

Three people are in custody following the seizure of half a million euro worth of drugs in county Laois.

Gardaí in Portlaoise carried out two searches yesterday after they had received reports of suspicious activity in the area of Rossvale.

A man in his 30s was searched and 1kg of cannabis, with a street value of around €20,000, was discovered.

He was arrested and taken to Birr Garda Station.

A follow-up search took place at a house nearby at Rossvale, where half a million euro worth of cannabis and €35,000 of cocaine was discovered along with other drug paraphernalia.

Following this discovery, another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were detained by officers and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

READ MORE

Dublin hospitals may have to move Covid-19 patients outside capital as ICUs fill up


drugs

More in this Section

Kerry County Council to close public car parks and beach for Easter weekendKerry County Council to close public car parks and beach for Easter weekend

'Vulnerable' asylum seekers identified by Department of Justice, as NGOs warn of tensions over Covid-19'Vulnerable' asylum seekers identified by Department of Justice, as NGOs warn of tensions over Covid-19

Grassroots members encourage Fianna Fáil to enter 'National Emergency Government'Grassroots members encourage Fianna Fáil to enter 'National Emergency Government'

Five more coronavirus deaths in North as confirmed cases on island surpass 7,000Five more coronavirus deaths in North as confirmed cases on island surpass 7,000


Lifestyle

Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students mustn’t be forced to go through the motions with state exams, and we need creative thinking to find alternatives fast, writes mother and educator Ellie O’Byrne.Policy fail? Insistence that state exams go ahead in June is glib and ignorant

Yes, we all need to stay at home but that doesn't mean your children have to be bored, says Michelle McGlynnWorld of wonder: What to do with the children outdoors

Over the next three weeks, I am going to outline how you can support yourself and your family over this period of lockdown, writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Keeping children on a healthy and happy regime

As we are settling into our new routines of self isolation, staying at home and home schooling it feels that a whole new set of pressures is coming down the tracks.Mum's The Word: Pressure to be productive in a world of online classes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »