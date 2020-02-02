News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat in suspected hate crime

Woman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat in suspected hate crime
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 01:58 PM

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate crime in the North.

Just before 10.30pm last night, the man tried to get into a property at St Patrick's Terrace in Omagh, armed with a bat and shouting racial slurs.

A 34-year-old man blocked his entry, while a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy jumped from a first floor window to escape.

The woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery, but the little boy was not hurt.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody while investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Two men remanded in custody after being charged with inflicting 'significant injury' in Cork assault

A PSNI spokesman said: “A 22-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were inside the home were so in fear that they jumped from a first-floor window to try to get away.

“As a result the woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery. The child was not harmed.

“The suspect in custody was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at present.

“We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I am appealing for witnesses.

“Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

More on this topic

Mansfield defender Mal Benning racially abused on social mediaMansfield defender Mal Benning racially abused on social media

Two Man City fans banned from football after using racist languageTwo Man City fans banned from football after using racist language

Manchester City fan given five-year ban for racially abusing Raheem SterlingManchester City fan given five-year ban for racially abusing Raheem Sterling

Police find ‘no evidence’ of racist abuse directed at Rudiger and close casePolice find ‘no evidence’ of racist abuse directed at Rudiger and close case


hate crimeN. IrelandNorthern IrelandTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’

Survey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transportSurvey shows a third of drivers spending more time commuting, another third want to use public transport

Gardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in DublinGardaí charge two men in connection with burglaries in Dublin

Sinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonaldSinn Féin surge in polls shows 'a momentum for change', says Mary Lou McDonald


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »