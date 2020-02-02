News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat

By Press Association
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 06:52 PM

A young woman and a three-year-old boy jumped from a first-floor window after a man armed with a bat attacked a house in Co Tyrone.

Detectives have charged a 50-year-old man with a total of eight offences including making threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment after the incident at a property in Saint Patrick’s Terrace in Omagh on Saturday night.

A man armed with a bat attacked the house, shouted racial slurs and attempted to force his way past a 34-year-old man to get inside the property at about 10.25pm, police said.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A 22-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were inside the home were so in fear that they jumped from a first-floor window to try to get away.

Calls for more garda resources after couple attacked with knife in possible hate crime

“As a result, the woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery. The child was not harmed.

“We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I am appealing for witnesses.

“Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone.”

The man is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

