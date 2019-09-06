News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman accused of two-year-old Santina Cauley's murder remanded on bail

Karen Harrington.
By Liam Heylin
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 07:09 PM

The woman accused of murdering two-year-old Santina Cauley at Boreenmanna Road in Cork two months ago was remanded on bail yesterday until October 4.

Karen Harrington, aged 35, of 26 Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, was refused bail at Cork District Court when she was first charged with murder, but she has since been given bail at the High Court in Dublin.

Harrington appeared in court yesterday accompanied by another woman. She was not required to speak during the brief hearing.

Sgt Gearóid Davis said further directions in the case were awaited from the DPP, Director of Public Prosecutions and he applied for a four-week adjournment, which Judge Olann Kelleher granted.

Harrington faces a single charge, stating that on July 5 at Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, she did murder Santina Cauley.

The High Court released her on bail last week on her own €5,000 bond and on various conditions.

Those conditions required that she would not commit any offence and would be of good behaviour and would reside at an address at Lakelands Crescent in Mahon, Cork.

She must also report twice daily at Anglesea Street Garda Station, signing in during the morning and afternoon, keep a curfew to be home from 8pm every night, carry a mobile phone, and be available to be contacted by gardaí.

She must notify gardaí if she wished to make any changes to her conditions.

Harrington is to have no contact in any way whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with any witness involved, including family members of the deceased.

She is to stay away from Boreenmanna Rd, surrender her passport to gardaí, and do no undertake not to apply for a new one.

When first charged with murder, the defendant’s reply was noted as:

“I don’t understand why I am getting charged. I didn’t murder no one.”

Two-year-old Santina Cauley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5 and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she died hours later.

Santina CawleyKaren HarringtonCorkTOPIC: Court case

