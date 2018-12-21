Woman accused of threat to kill

A woman accused of threatening to kill her mother and a social worker broke down in tears at Cork District Court yesterday as she was refused bail.

Gardaí expressed grave concerns about her future actions if released on bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Nicole Sweeney, aged 28, of Laurel Cottage, Ballinlough Rd, in custody until today at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Liam Lynch said it is alleged that she threatened to kill or seriously injure a social worker and her mother.

“Five of the threats were made over the phone to the social worker and one was made to her in person at a hospital.

“It is also alleged she threatened to burn down her mother’s house at Blackwater Grove and it is alleged this threat was made over the phone.

“There are statements made by both injured parties. The social worker is in fear for her safety and in fear for the safety of her family. Because of Ms Sweeney’s unstable state of mind, she is capable of carrying out the threats.

“Her mother is genuinely fearful that her daughter would burn out the place where she resides if given bail.

“She is addicted to prescription medication and if given bail it is strongly believed she would commit further serious offences,” said Det Garda Lynch.

When talking to gardaí, it is alleged Ms Sweeney said in respect of the threats to the social worker: “I will finish her next time. And won’t be making any threats. I will just do it.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “She had no intention of carrying out such threats.”

He said Ms Sweeney was keen to take up an appointment at Arbour House today in order to deal with her issue with prescription medication.

Mr Burke said to the young woman, who was upset in the witness box at Cork District Court yesterday afternoon: “The guards are afraid that if given bail you will do something to your mother or the social worker.”

Judge Kelleher asked: “Are you denying you made threats.”

Ms Sweeney said: “I didn’t make them threats. I won’t do nothing. I don’t go out to Togher (her parents’ home). I stays at home all day. And I’m not going to talk to the social worker anymore. I don’t want to be blamed for nothing.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “The state have grave concerns if you were granted bail you would do something.”