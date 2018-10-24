Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman, 70s, knocked to ground during robbery in Cork

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 12:22 PM

Gardaí investigating a robbery in Cork have arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

During the incident at Spriggs Road, Gurranabraher on October 22, a woman in her 70s had her handbag stolen and was knocked to the ground at approximately 6.30pm.

The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both of the men were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man in his 20s has since been charged in relation to this incident and a number of other crimes in the Cork City area over the last number of days.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon.

The man in his 30s is still detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Cork

Related Articles

Maritime festival finds safe harbour in Cork for 2019

Cork eyes Kildare Village-style outlet

Cork city traffic gridlocked after tunnel closure

€66k raised for Corkman who incurred brain injury

More in this Section

Time to remove 'outdated' blasphemy laws, says Justice Minister

Temperatures to drop nationwide for bank holiday weekend

Man dies in shooting incident in Macroom

Theft and illegal dumping among issues farmers facing in Co Dublin


Breaking Stories

Restless souls or natural wonder? Unravelling the world’s greatest butterfly migration

7 signs you’re an overprotective parent – and how to deal with it

Want to cut down on sugar? Nutritionists share their top tips for slashing the sweet stuff

VIDEO: How to do glam skull make-up for Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »