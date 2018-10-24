Woman, 70s, knocked to ground during robbery in Cork

Gardaí investigating a robbery in Cork have arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

During the incident at Spriggs Road, Gurranabraher on October 22, a woman in her 70s had her handbag stolen and was knocked to the ground at approximately 6.30pm.

The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both of the men were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man in his 20s has since been charged in relation to this incident and a number of other crimes in the Cork City area over the last number of days.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon.

The man in his 30s is still detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

