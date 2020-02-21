News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman, 70s, killed in Co Cork crash

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 10:35 PM

A pedestrian in her 70s has been killed in a road accident in Co Cork this evening.

The crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred on the R580, Kanturk to Buttevant Road at around 7pm this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Local diversions are in place and the scene has been prepared for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area from the time of the collision, to contact them.

TOPIC: Road accident

