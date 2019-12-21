Woman, 70s, dies in crash involving a car and lorry in Cavan

A woman in her 70s has died following a traffic collision between a car and a lorry in Cavan.

The collision happened at approximately 12:30pm today at the N55 at Corduff, Ballinagh.

The woman, who was driving the car, was removed to Cavan General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and undergoing an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage travelling in the area at the time, to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.