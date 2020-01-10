Woman, 70s, dies following collision between car and oil truck

A woman in her 70s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on the main N68 Kilrush to Ennis road on the outskirts of the West Clare town close to the local golf club.

The head-on collision involved a car and a fuel truck.

The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Two units of Kilrush Fire Brigade along with an ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident.

Paramedics are understood to have spent over 30 minutes battling to resuscitate the woman however she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.40pm.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Garda forensic collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene this evening.

Gardaí at Kilrush are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have asked than anyone who travelled the Kilrush to Ennis road at around the time of the incident to contact them if have witnessed the collision; have any information about the incident or have dashcam footage that might assist Gardaí with their investigation.

Gardaí at Kilrush can be contacted on 065 9080550 while the Garda confidential line is 1800 666111.