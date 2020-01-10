News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 70s, dies following collision between car and oil truck

Woman, 70s, dies following collision between car and oil truck
By Pat Flynn
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 07:01 PM

A woman in her 70s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on the main N68 Kilrush to Ennis road on the outskirts of the West Clare town close to the local golf club.

The head-on collision involved a car and a fuel truck.

The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Two units of Kilrush Fire Brigade along with an ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident.

Paramedics are understood to have spent over 30 minutes battling to resuscitate the woman however she was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4.40pm.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Garda forensic collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene this evening.

Gardaí at Kilrush are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have asked than anyone who travelled the Kilrush to Ennis road at around the time of the incident to contact them if have witnessed the collision; have any information about the incident or have dashcam footage that might assist Gardaí with their investigation.

Gardaí at Kilrush can be contacted on 065 9080550 while the Garda confidential line is 1800 666111.

READ MORE

Man stole around 100 bottles of perfumes and cosmetics from duty free store, court hears


More in this Section

Larry Gogan to be laid to rest this morningLarry Gogan to be laid to rest this morning

GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaultsGRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?Explained: So, what is in the new Stormont deal?

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talksSimon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »