Woman, 70s, dies after road collision in Co Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 04:38 PM

A woman in her 70s has died after a single-vehicle road collision in Co Longford.

The incident occurred on the Strokestown Road at Aughareagh at around 12.50pm today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains have been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital.

The scene remains closed for a garda technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12:45pm and 1pm to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage, and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570.

