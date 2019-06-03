NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman, 70s, dies after crash in Dublin on Sunday

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 08:26 AM

A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

Gardaí in Howth are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Howth yesterday.

At around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, a single vehicle crashed on Windgate Road, Howth, gardaí say.

The female driver was the sole occupant of the car when it collided with a pillar of a house.

She was seriously injured and removed to Beaumont Hospital where she passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene and examined the site. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Raheny Garda Station.

Road Traffic AccidentFatal CrashDublinGardaTOPIC: Road accident

