Woman, 69, killed in Donegal collision was returning from country music event

The scene of the collision outside Donegal Town at Clar. Picture: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Update 3.30pm: A woman killed when she was struck by a car in Co Donegal was returning from a country music event.

The victim has been named as Kathleen Pryal from Spierstown, outside Donegal Town.

The 69-year-old woman was a huge fan of music and had just got off a bus when she was struck by a car.

Mrs Pryal was just a couple of hundred yards from her home when she was struck by the car at Tinnycahill at Clar near Donegal Town around 8pm.

Gardaí and the other emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident.

Ms Pryal (nee Harvey) was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of gardaí to save her.

Her remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post-mortem is to be carried out.

Gardaí sealed off the road and carried out a full forensic examination of the scene.

Mr Pryal's husband Martin was being comforted by family and friends yesterday.

A neighbour of Ms Pryal's said: "Kathleen was the kindest person. She lived for country music".

She was a quiet person and herself and her husband Martin are the nicest people. It's all just very sad and everyone is shocked by what has happened.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Mrs Pryal's funeral details are yet to be finalised.

Earlier: Woman, 69, killed after being hit by car in Donegal

A 69-year-old pedestrian has been killed after she was hit by a car in Donegal.

It happened at Tinnycahill in Clar at around 8pm last night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

