Woman, 60s, questioned in relation to alleged assault on child at Cork creche

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault on a child at a creche in Co Cork have arrested a woman in her 60s for questioning.

The woman, who was arrested this morning, was taken to Mayfield Garda Station where she was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesman said the sensitive nature of the investigation meant no further information will be provided at this time.

Details of the investigation were first reported by the Irish Examiner last month when it emerged that the creche owner had written to parents to inform them that Tusla had launched an investigation following allegations made by a former employee against a member of staff.

The creche owner told parents that while the allegations are very serious, they are “completely untrue, false and unfounded”.

In the correspondence, seen by the Irish Examiner, the creche owner said legal proceedings have now been initiated against the former worker.

Tusla, which is liaising with gardaí as part of the investigation, said at the time that it does not comment on individual cases as it may “prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action”.

But it is understood that Tusla representatives contacted the parents of the child at the centre of the assault allegation within a day of receiving the complaint.

The parents took their child to a hospital for assessments, including an MRI scan, amid concerns about a possible concussion.

The creche continues to operate as normal.

In a statement issued by a PR firm afterwards, the creche owner said it has stringent child protection policies in which all staff have been extensively trained.

“All of my staff, including myself, are 100% behind the staff against whom the allegations are being made and we are in agreement that these allegations are inaccurate," it said.

The owner said the children there now are safe.