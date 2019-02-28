Woman, 60s, in serious condition following Cavan collision

A woman in her 60s is believed to be in a serious collision following a collision in Cavan.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between a car and a lorry just outside the village of Kingscourt at around 5.45pm.

The woman driving the car was taken by Ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested by investigating Gardaí to examine the crash site and vehicles involved.

Gardaí say the scene is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station 042-9694570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.