A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a car in Co Roscommon.

The collision occurred at around 8pm last night at Kilmaryal in Elphin.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigator.

Local diversions are in place.