Woman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

A woman has died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.
The incident happened in Blanchardstown just before midday.
The woman, in her 60s, was assaulted in her own home in the Willow Wood area.
A man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
A number of Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest and investigations are ongoing.
A man was arrested at the scene, a garda spokesperson confirmed.
He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.