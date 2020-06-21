Woman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

A woman has died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.

The incident happened in Blanchardstown just before midday.

The woman, in her 60s, was assaulted in her own home in the Willow Wood area.

A man, who was known to the victim, has been arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A number of Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest and investigations are ongoing.

Man arrested after gardaí called to scene of fatal assault in Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal assault in Dublin today.The woman was found at a house on Willow Wood, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, according to gardaí.

A man was arrested at the scene, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.