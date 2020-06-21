News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 57, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

Woman, 57, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 03:10 PM

A woman has died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.

It happened in Blanchardstown this morning and a murder investigation has been launched.

The incident happened at the woman's home in the Willow Wood area just before midday.

The victim, 57, was assaulted with a sword.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off, and forensic examinations are being carried out.

A man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A number of Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest.

It is believed the woman knew her attacker and investigations are ongoing.

Man arrested after gardaí called to scene of fatal assault in Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardaí were called to the scene of a fatal assault in Dublin today.The woman was found at a house on Willow Wood, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, according to gardaí.

A man was arrested at the scene, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

More on this topic

Gardaí in Cork arrest man in connection with coercive control caseGardaí in Cork arrest man in connection with coercive control case

Gardaí make two arrests in connection with armed robbery in DublinGardaí make two arrests in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

New garda street crime unit created in Cork CityNew garda street crime unit created in Cork City

Man charged in connection with Dublin stabbingMan charged in connection with Dublin stabbing

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

'Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning''Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning'

€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork€7m Lotto jackpot won in Cork

'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing'Stay within your depth': Swimmers urged to stay safe while adhering to social distancing


Lifestyle

According to Jeremy Corbyn, who has an allotment, the “best way to be healthy is to get your hands dirty in the soil”.Richard Collins: The lefty lovers who made right-wing babies

From Buster Keaton to The Butcher Boy, Pat Shortt tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his reference points.Culture that made me: Pat Shortt

Experienced container gardener Dermot Ahern shares practical advice.Dermot Ahern: How to transform your garden with creative container planting

O ops! Father’s Day has just crept up on us.Darina Allen: Perfect recipes for dads this Father’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »