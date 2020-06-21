Woman, 57, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

A woman has died after being attacked with a sword in west Dublin.
It happened in Blanchardstown this morning and a murder investigation has been launched.
The incident happened at the woman's home in the Willow Wood area just before midday.
The victim, 57, was assaulted with a sword.
Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off, and forensic examinations are being carried out.
A man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.
A number of Gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, were involved in making the arrest.
It is believed the woman knew her attacker and investigations are ongoing.
