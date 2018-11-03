Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman, 51, in serious condition after Naas hit-and-run

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 12:14 PM

Gardaí in Naas are investigating a serious hit-and-run road at Osberstown, Naas yesterday.

The collision happened on Canal Bridge, Osberstown at approximately 8.25pm.

A car collided with a parked car and then collided with a female pedestrian.

The car failed to stop after the collision.

The female pedestrian, 51, is in serious condition at Tallaght hospital.

An abandoned car has been seized for a technical examination.

A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this morning and is being detained at Naas Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

The road has reopened after a forensic collision examination took place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have been on that stretch or road between 8.15pm and 8.30pm or may have any information to contact them in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


