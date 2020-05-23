News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 50s, killed after being hit by car in Co Kildare

Woman, 50s, killed after being hit by car in Co Kildare
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 07:21 PM

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Co Kildare.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Wednesday on the R418 at Nicholastown near Athy.

A woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

She was brought to Beaumont Hospital where she was pronounced dead today.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the car.

A full examination of the crash site was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and PSV officers.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy Station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Two men have died after house fire in Dublin

More on this topic

Man dies following collision on N22 in CorkMan dies following collision on N22 in Cork

Mother and daughter die in tragic Co Antrim farm accidentMother and daughter die in tragic Co Antrim farm accident

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Co MayoAppeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that leaves woman seriously injuredGardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that leaves woman seriously injured


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Public urged to ‘hold firm’ as Taoiseach reaffirms no change to social distancing rulePublic urged to ‘hold firm’ as Taoiseach reaffirms no change to social distancing rule

'Lack of clarity' in liquor licensing laws allows pubs to deliver pints amid pandemic'Lack of clarity' in liquor licensing laws allows pubs to deliver pints amid pandemic

Man arrested in cross-border operation after car strikes wall and two PSNI carsMan arrested in cross-border operation after car strikes wall and two PSNI cars

Man charged in connection with cash and drug seizure in CorkMan charged in connection with cash and drug seizure in Cork


Lifestyle

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

From growing your own, to cooking with leftovers, Darina Allen has been advocating a sustainable approach to food for decades now. We are finally listening, writes Joe McNameeDarina Allen: How to grown your own veg, use leftovers and live sustainably

Eve Kelliher talks to a dynamic duo with a passion for sustainability at home and in their workplaceTree-hugging? Meet the Kerry hoteliers who are showing how it's done

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »