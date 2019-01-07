NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman, 50s, dies in road collision in Kerry

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 09:21 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman in her 50s has died in a road collision in Listowel, Co Kerry.

The collision occurred between a car and a truck at Woodford, approximately 2 kilometres from Listowel at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

The woman, the sole occupant and driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee and the local Coroner has been notified.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

READ MORE: Gardaí conduct searches in Cork as part of arson attack probe

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS

GardaiRoad CollisionKerry

