Woman, 50, charged with murder of man in Foxrock

Update 10.50am: A woman has been charged with the murder of a man at a house in south Co Dublin.

Grace Miano, aged 50, of Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, was brought before a special sitting of Dublin District court on Sunday morning.

She was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Limbani Mzoma at the same address on Thursday night.

Miano, who was originally from Kenya, was arrested on Friday after the body of Malawian national Mr Mzoma was found with multiple stab wounds at the house at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Sergeant Colm O'Giollain from Cabinteely Garda Station told the court Miano made no reply after she was charged and cautioned at 9.35pm on Saturday night at the station. The man is said to have had body parts removed

The court heard Miano had complained of pains in her head and legs since being taken into custody and that she had been seen by a doctor at the station “on several occasions”.

She requested a medical and psychiatric assessment.

Judge Grainne Malone directed that the accused should receive medical attention and that her solicitor, Jonathan Dunphy should liaise with authorities to have a psychiatric assessment carried out if required.

Miano, who is receiving social welfare, was granted legal aid.

She was remanded in custody to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court on Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination on the body has been completed. It is thought that Mr Mzoma sustained a violent attack and that some of his body parts were removed.- Press Association

Update 9.40am: A woman is due to appear in court to be charged in connection with the death of a man in south Co Dublin, Garda said.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested on Friday after the body of a man was found at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

She is due before a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am on Sunday.

The man, who was in his 20s, has been named locally as Limbani Mzoma, a Malawian national.

A technical examination was carried out at scene by Gardai.

It is believed a post-mortem examination on the body has been completed and that the man died of multiple stab wounds.

- Press Association