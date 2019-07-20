Woman, 49, charged in relation to seizure of guns and drugs in Dublin

A 49-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the seizure of firearms and drugs in Dublin.

On Thursday, gardaí investigating organised crime seized drugs and weapons worth more than €1m.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, searched a premises on the Greenhills Road in Tallaght.

They seized two semi-automatic .22 calibre pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition, along with a large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets worth more than €1m.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the raid and was being detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The woman has been charged in relation to the seizures and is due to appear in court this morning.