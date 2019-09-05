News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 44, dies after becoming ill in Kerry swimming pool

Woman, 44, dies after becoming ill in Kerry swimming pool
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 07:25 PM

A 44-year-old woman has died after becoming ill in a swimming pool in Kerry this afternoon.

She was rushed to University Hospital Kerry immediately after the incident, which happened at a hotel in Killarney.

She was later pronounced dead after being admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit.

The woman is understood to be in her early 40s and originally from Eastern Europe.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 2pm today.

A post mortem examination will be carried out at tomorrow with an inquest expected early next year.

READ MORE

Conman who duped vulnerable Cork man out of more than €4,000 is jailed

More on this topic

Cars and house damaged by fire in Traveller feudCars and house damaged by fire in Traveller feud

Kerry councillors create stink about village sewerageKerry councillors create stink about village sewerage

Swimming bans lifted at beaches in Kerry and ClareSwimming bans lifted at beaches in Kerry and Clare

Major water pipe bursts for second time this summer in FarranforeMajor water pipe bursts for second time this summer in Farranfore

KerryTOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Mary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interestsMary Lou McDonald: Westminster will never protect Irish interests

Teachers invited to free anti-bullying trainingTeachers invited to free anti-bullying training

Irish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmatesIrish Prison Service spent €325,000 on Sky Sports and other premium channels for inmates

PSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murdersPSNI chief orders inquiry into RUC officers’ murders


Lifestyle

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are doing their best to recreate some iconic 1990s hairstyles.6 of the most retro 90s hair trends making a comeback

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »