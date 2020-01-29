News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman, 40s, arrested after suspected heroin seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Gardaí have arrested a woman in Dublin after seizing a crossbow and what appears to be approximately €2,500-worth of heroin.

On Tuesday at approximately 8.45pm, gardaí searched a house in the Summerhill area.

Suspected heroin with an estimated street value of approximately €2,500 and a crossbow firearm, which is now subject of technical examination, were seized during the search.

A woman aged in her 40s was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to this incident.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning.

