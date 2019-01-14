Woman, 36, ordered to write letter of apology to guard after tirade of abuse at Cork courthouse

A 36-year-old woman has been ordered to write a letter of apology for a tirade of abuse against a guard outside a courtroom.

After hearing evidence of the tirade which occurred moments after the woman’s 15-year-old son had been remanded in detention, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would not proceed directly to penalty.

He said he was putting the case back for a week so that the accused could write a letter of apology to the member of An Garda Síochána.

“I will put it back for one week. She has to write a letter to the guard retracting everything she said,” Judge Kelleher said at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said she would do so.

The woman pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. She is not identified as it would lead to the identification of her 15-year-old son.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Cork District Court that on July 16, 2018 a member of An Garda Síochána was attending a court to give evidence against the 15-year-old.

“He was remanded in custody to Oberstown. When leaving the courtroom the juvenile’s mother got extremely abusive and aggressive towards the guard.

“In the lobby outside the courtroom she shouted, “Fuck off, you are only a c***.”

“She followed this with: “Go away and snort some cocaine for yourself. You were fucking suspended for using cocaine you fucking c***, weren’t you.”

“The guard tried to calm her down but to no avail. She remained aggressive and threatening in the presence of the public. She had no previous convictions but it was not considered in the public interest for an adult caution.”

Mr Buttimer said it was a distressing event for her to have her son remanded in detention centre that day. The solicitor said her other son tried to speak to the boy who was being put into custody and this caused some concern for the guards.

Mr Buttimer said the mother intervened between the guard and the son who was not in custody. He said she was never in trouble with the law in her life.

Judge Kelleher accepted that it would have been traumatic for the woman to have her young son brought into custody but he said she could not behave in this manner.