Woman, 36, charged with raping her own daughter

A woman and two men have been charged with the rape and sexual abuse of the woman’s two children over a two-year period, following early-morning raids by gardaí at two houses in Galway. All three, who cannot be identified in order to protect the children’s identities, were brought in custody before Galway District Court and were granted bail with strict conditions attached.

The 36-year-old woman is charged with four counts of raping her daughter on various dates between October 20, 2012, and October 10, 2013. She is also charged with false imprisonment and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of the girl between the same dates.

The woman is also charged with 10 counts of sexually assaulting the girl and with one charge of reckless endangerment by permitting the girl to be placed in a situation that created a risk to her becoming a victim of sexual abuse. The woman is further charged with the reckless endangerment of her son on dates between January 1, 2013, and September 3, 2014, by permitting him to be placed in a situation that created a risk to him becoming a victim of sexual abuse.

The woman’s 48-year-old partner faces 10 counts of raping the girl and a further 10 counts of raping the boy. He is also charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation, 20 counts of sexually assaulting both children, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of false imprisonment.

All of the charges relate to dates between October 20, 2012, and September 3, 2014. The second man, aged 53, is charged with 20 counts of raping the boy. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of the boy.

The second man is also charged with four counts of raping the girl and with a further four counts of sexually assaulting her. He is further charged with four counts involving the sexual exploitation of the girl. All of the offences are alleged to have occurred at the man’s own home during the same dates as above.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded all three accused on bail by consent to appear back before her court again next month for service of books of evidence.

Bail was granted on condition that they sign on three times a week at their local garda station; surrender their passports and not apply for new ones or any travel documents; not interfere or try to contact the complainants or other witnesses by any means, either directly or indirectly, to include social media; provide mobile numbers to gardaí and answer their phones when gardaí ring; observe nightly curfews between 11pm and 7am; be of good behaviour and not reoffend; abstain from alcohol; and reside at their respective addresses and inform their solicitors and gardaí of any change of address within 24 hours.

Owing to the seriousness of the charges, Judge Fahy said she was granting free legal aid to all three, who had separate solicitors appointed to represent them.