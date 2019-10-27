News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman, 34, charged with attempted murder in Belfast

By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 11:56 AM

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked at a house in Belfast.

The 34-year-old accused also faces counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and handling stolen goods.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a house in Bendigo Street in south Belfast on Friday night when a woman, 31, was assaulted.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Two other females, aged 16 and 19, who were also arrested as part of the investigation, were later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The accused is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

