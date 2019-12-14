News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 30s, in critical condition following early morning assault in Arklow

File photo of St Vincent's Hospital.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 11:15 AM

A young woman remains in critical condition in hospital after an early morning assault.

It happened at a residence in Arklow in County Wicklow around 4.25am this morning.

Gardaí are describing this as a serious assault and say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

However no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The injured woman who is in her 30s has been brought to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries and her condition is 'critical'.

Investigating officers have not released a precise location for the scene of the assault but have requested camera footage from any road users driving through Arklow town between 4am and 5am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

This article was amended at 4.30pm.

