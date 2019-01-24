NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardai plea to those who took graphic pictures of fatal M50 accident to stop circulating them online

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 08:36 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have been forced to appeal to people who took graphic pictures of a fatal car crash on the M50 today to stop circulating the images online.

In a statement tonight the Gardai said they were aware that images taken at the crash site are currently being circulated online.

They asked the public not to share the images, out of respect for the family of the deceased and those involved in the collision.

A woman in her 30s died in the road collision.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 11.30am this morning on the slip road at Junction 5, Finglas, heading northbound.

The scene of the collision between on the M50 today. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The woman, who was driving in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Connolly hospital by ambulance for treatment. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Minor damage was also caused to a lorry and a third car in the incident.

Garda forensic investigators have since conducted a full examination of the crash site and vehicles.

The woman's body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí say they are liaising with her family and an incident room has been set up at Finglas garda station.

READ MORE: Man dies in hospital following farm accident in Co Clare

The slip road from the M50 northbound at Junction 5 is currently closed to all traffic and will remain closed for the coming hours to facilitate repairs to a crash barrier.

All lanes on the M50 northbound are open to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information, in particular, anyone who was travelling on the M50 from Junction 6 (Blanchardstown) and Junction 5 (Finglas) between 11.15am and 11.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas garda station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


M50Road CollisionGardai

