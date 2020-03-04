Woman, 30s, dies after being by van in Dublin

A woman in her 30s who was hit by a van in Dublin this evening has died, gardaí have confirmed.

The incident happened around 7pm this evening on the James Larkin Rd in the Raheny area in Dublin.

Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the van was uninjured and no other persons are believed to have been injured in the incident, a garda spokesperson said.

The scene at the crash site is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the cycle pathway on this road remains closed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage, who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda Station or any garda station.

This story was updated at 10.42pm