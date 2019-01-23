Woman, 30s, arrested after cannabis herb worth almost €1m seized in Louth

The cannabis seized today by gardai has an estimated street value of €940,000.

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 30s after cannabis herb worth almost €1m was seized in Co Louth.

A planned search was conducted at an address in the Drogheda area at approximately 9am this morning.

During the operation, the drugs with an estimated street value of €940,000 were seized.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences and she is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was conducted by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.