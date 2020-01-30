Woman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bike

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision that occurred at the Drimnagh Luas stop this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of a serious hit-and-run at around 1.45pm.

A woman in her 20s was struck by a youth on a scrambler motorbike.

The youth and the motorbike went into the canal upon impact.

The youth manages to swim to the side of the canal and left the scene on another motorbike.

The woman was removed to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them or any road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage of the incident or at the time of the incident, to contact them at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 - 6666600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.