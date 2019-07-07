Woman (20s) dies in Laois car crash

A woman has died in a car crash in Co Laois.

The two-car collision happened at about 8.20am this morning in Portarlington.

The woman, in her 20s, was killed when her car collided with another on the Lea Road.

Her body was removed from the scene to the Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a man, woman and two children, were treated at Midlands Regional Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash has been sealed off and the Lea Road remains closed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 - 7864100, the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.