Woman, 20s, dies in Kerry car crash

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:01 PM

A woman in her 20s has died in a car crash in Kerry this morning.

The woman was driving a car that collided with a jeep on the N21 at Meenleitrim, between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale, around 8am. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed to traffic as the scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

