Woman, 20s, dies after Co Tyrone crash

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened on the Pomeroy Road just before 3pm today.

It is believed the woman, who was in her 20s, was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male is understood to have been a passenger.

The 64-year-old male driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

It comes after a weekend of carnage on the roads south of the border where seven people lost their lives on Irish roads.