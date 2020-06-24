Witness tells murder trial he wants to see justice for family of Adrian Donohoe

A witness in the trial of a man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has said he decided to give evidence because he wanted justice for the garda and his family.

Daniel Cahill (28), giving evidence today from a building in New York, denied several times that he feared he would be sent to a detention centre for people with no legal status in the USA if he did not give a statement to gardaí.

He said: "I took this on myself because I have many friends who are law enforcement officers and I wanted justice done for this man, for Garda Adrian Donohoe's family."

He later said that he was not giving testimony to secure his own status in America, adding: "This is for the family of Adrian Donohoe and this is for the justice system of Ireland."

He said he is married to an American citizen and his status is determined by her and through the process with Homeland Security. "It is not determined by this court case," he said.

The witness also told defence counsel Justin McQuade BL that Homeland Security would not have come to his door, "If your client hadn't shot a guard."

In wide ranging cross examination Mr Cahill denied being present during an assault on the accused man Aaron Brady and denied stealing his telephone.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

In his direct evidence last Monday Mr Cahill, a bartender, said the accused told him on three separate occasions that he shot a garda in Ireland.

Under cross examination today he told Mr McQuade that he is aware that in 2015 there was an allegation that Aaron Brady slept with a woman who was at the time going out with one of Mr Cahill's friends. Mr Cahill denied that he was one of a group of four men who entered Mr Brady's apartment while Mr Brady was asleep on St Patrick's Day 2015 and assaulted him. He said that he was working that night and there are pictures on Facebook to prove it.

He added: "I have never assaulted Aaron Brady in my life. I have never put a hand on him."

He further revealed that Homeland Security agents searched his home some years ago looking for Dean Evans, who has since been jailed for life for the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly outside the Huntsman Inn, Gormanston, Co Meath on March 6, 2013. Mr Cahill said that he welcomed the agents into his home and allowed them to search it. He told them he hadn't spoken to Evans in years and allowed them to check his phone. They were satisfied when they left, he said. When in July 2019 Homeland Security agents again called to his home he said they asked if he would be wiling to speak to gardaí about Aaron Brady.

They told him he didn't have to and one agent, Mary Ann Wade, said Homeland Security was there to protect his rights. He said this was the only conversation he can remember having with Homeland Security at that time and said he wasn't aware that an Enforcement and Removal Operations officer was part of the team that came to his home.

He denied on numerous occasions that he feared he would be sent to a detention centre if he did not give a statement about Aaron Brady.

In a brief reexamination following two days of cross examination Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution asked Mr Cahill if he had lied in his evidence. He replied: "I have not lied at all. My recollection has got me on some aspects but I have not lied."

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women.