Witness heard shooting victim 'talking about money outside pub' with another man, inquest hears

A 27-year-old man shot dead in a residential estate in Dublin was discussing money outside a bar shortly before he was killed.

Noel Deans, from Greenwood Lawn, Ayrfield, Dublin 13 left the bar a few steps behind another man on the night of January 16, 2010.

The two men were captured on CCTV footage leaving the Priorswood Inn at 10.01pm, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Deans was found lying fatally injured on Ferrycarrig Road in Coolock, a six-minute walk from the pub, by a man who heard shots outside his house.

Gerry Woods said he was watching TV upstairs when he the sound of running footsteps outside around 10.15pm.

“I heard a pop noise like someone standing on a can of coke. I looked outside and saw a man lying motionless on his back. It was quiet outside, there were no people or cars around,” he said.

He rushed to the man’s aid and an ambulance was called.

“I gave him chest compressions. I didn’t see any wound only a spatter of blood behind his head. I made the sign of the cross on his forehead,” Mr Woods said.

Gardaí arrived just after 10.18pm and found Mr Woods kneeling beside the injured man.

Garda Bryan Daly said he recognised the injured man as Noel Deans.

“His face was grey. There was no pulse. He was not breathing,” Gda Daly said.

Mr Deans’ partner Tanya Tighe last spoke to him at 5.20pm. She said he had apologised for leaving the house in a rush but his horses had broken out at Belcamp College and he went to round them up. He got a lift from a friend to the Priorswood Inn at 6.30pm and spent the evening there.

Security man Ron Flynn said Mr Deans was in good form but drunk that night.

“He was with one guy most of the night,” Mr Flynn said.

"I don’t know him, I’d never seen him before.

I overheard them talking about money outside.

Mr Deans left the bar a few steps behind this man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and a post-mortem was carried out the following day.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

A murder investigation was set up. Gardaí spoke to more than 200 patrons of the bar that night and followed up 1047 lines of inquiry .

In December 2015 a male was arrested and a file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The DPP decided no charges would be brought due to insufficient evidence.

Detective Superintendent Paul Scott told the court the case remains open.

Det. Supt Scott said: “The last sighting of Mr Deans is of him leaving at 22.01pm, according to CCTV.

“He left just behind another male and both are seen walking in the same direction.

“There is no other CCTV footage available. Nobody saw the (shooting) incident but some nearby residents heard the shots,” Det. Supt Scott said.

The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing by person or persons unknown.