Witness claims murder accused Aaron Brady said he 'murdered a cop in Ireland'

Murder accused, Aaron Brady
By Eoin Reynolds
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 06:40 PM

A man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe admitted to murdering someone and said he had to "carry around the guilt of having murdered a cop in Ireland," a witness has told his murder trial.

The witness said that the accused man Aaron Brady also claimed to be "the most feared man in Ireland".

Giving her evidence via video link from her home in New York, Molly Staunton, 24, told the Central Criminal Court trial that in July 2016 Aaron Brady lived with her then-boyfriend and another man in an apartment in New York. She remembered one evening Mr Brady came out of his bedroom, she thought he had been drinking. He was distressed and "ranting" about wanting to be a good father, she said.

When Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution asked what Aaron Brady said, Ms Staunton replied: "That he had murdered someone in Ireland and he had to carry around the guilt of having murdered a cop in Ireland."

She later said that Mr Brady was, "intoxicated and was kind of going kind of crazy, crying, going on like a huge rant."

She added: "He said that he was in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he shot a cop in Ireland and was worried he did not have enough money to take care of his son that he was going to be having and that he was the most feared man in Ireland."

Aaron Brady, 28, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

The late Adrian Donohoe
The late Adrian Donohoe

Ms Staunton began her evidence by saying that she grew up in Woodlawn in the Bronx in New York and has Irish heritage. Her father is from Mayo and her mother from Clare. In January 2016 she was working in the Press Box bar on 2nd Avenue as a hostess and waitress. Around that time she met a man from Armagh at Behan's Bar on Katonah Ave in the Bronx and they began a relationship.

He was living on 1st St, about a 15 minute walk from her home, with another Armagh man and the accused Aaron Brady. She said she would visit her boyfriend's home daily.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women.

