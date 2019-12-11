News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Witness appeal following cash-in-transit robbery in Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 11:19 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cash-in-transit robbery in Meath.

The robbery happened on Monday at a premises in Trim Retail Park, Navan Gate.

Gardaí said an employee transporting a cash box was approached and allegedly threatened by a male.

The suspect then stole the cash box, which contained an undisclosed sum of cash and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also looking for any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Trim-Navan Road, particularly the minor road which passes Marcie Regan's pub and links the Trim-Dublin Road to the Trim-Navan Road (known locally as Newtown) between the hours of 6am and 7.30am, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Trim on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

