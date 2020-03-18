Witness appeal after woman, 70s, dies following collision between car and truck in Cork

Update: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a lorry in Cork.

They are investigating the two-vehicle collision that left the driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, dead.

Gardaí said the incident occurred on the N20 in the Ballydahin area of Mallow at around 9.30am.

Gardaí said in a statement: “A car collided with a lorry which was travelling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was fatally injured during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

“The coroner was notified and her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.”

Gardaí said that emergency services also attended the scene and that the N20 remains partially closed for Forensic Collision Investigators. They said that local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision to get in touch.

They are particularly looking to speak to any road users with camera (dashcam) footage who were travelling on the N20 near Mallow between 8am and 10am this morning.

Anyone with information can contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, Cork man Michael Burke who died in a hit and run on St Patrick's Day is to be laid to rest.

Mr Burke was struck in the early hours of Tuesday on the N25 outside Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

He was a father of eight and lost his own father earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their children.

His funeral is private arising out of the Covid 19 outbreak.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.