Witness appeal after horse injured in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race

One of the horses found following a collision in Limerick
By David Raleigh
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 02:00 PM

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcams, as they investigate a road traffic collision in which a horse was injured during an illegal sulky race in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred on St Patrick’s Day around 2.20pm, outside Rathkeale, gardaí said.

Two horses were found at the scene and recovered by a local animal welfare group.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the N21 at Coolanoran, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on March 17, 2020.”

“At approximately 2.20pm, two parked vehicles were damaged following a collision.”

“A horse that was believed to be involved in the collision was abandoned at the scene and was given medical treatment by a local animal welfare group.“

“The collision occurred whilst there was an illegal sulky race taking place on the N21.”

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20048, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a spokesperson for Limerick Animal Welfare said they received a “heartbreaking call” at 7.30am yesterday, from a couple who discovered a “young horse tied to a tree, hidden away from view” and struggling to breathe.

“There was absolutely nothing for him to eat or drink. His thin, wet body could take no more,” they said.

He had collapsed and did not have the strength to get up. Our volunteer rushed to rescue him. We have aptly named him Patrick and hope he survives his harrowing start in life.

A number of volunteers eventually managed to raise the horse and assist it to safety.

Limerick Animal Welfare said it had received over €2,500 in donations to pay for medical treatment for the horse.

