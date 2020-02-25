Witness appeal after Dublin collision between woman, 80s, and bus

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a woman and a bus in Dublin.

The incident occurred at the entrance to Eamon Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road in Crumlin at around 4.50pm yesterday.

A woman in her 80s was taken to St James Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area between 4:30pm and 5:10pm who witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage are asked to make contact.

People have been asked to contact gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, Sundrive Road on 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.