News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Witness appeal after Dublin collision between woman, 80s, and bus

Witness appeal after Dublin collision between woman, 80s, and bus
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 01:50 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a woman and a bus in Dublin.

The incident occurred at the entrance to Eamon Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road in Crumlin at around 4.50pm yesterday.

A woman in her 80s was taken to St James Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area between 4:30pm and 5:10pm who witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage are asked to make contact.

People have been asked to contact gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, Sundrive Road on 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Woman arrested after man dies in Dublin stabbing

More on this topic

Woman arrested after man dies in Dublin stabbing Woman arrested after man dies in Dublin stabbing

Three people rescued from River LiffeyThree people rescued from River Liffey

Dublin City Council spent almost €1.5m on solicitors in 2019Dublin City Council spent almost €1.5m on solicitors in 2019

Dublin football club accuses council of blocking access to pitchesDublin football club accuses council of blocking access to pitches


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »