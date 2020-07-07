News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

With Hope in Your Heart: Seán Cox story to be published later this year

With Hope in Your Heart: Seán Cox story to be published later this year
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 02:23 PM

A book about what life has been like for the Cox family since an attack on Liverpool fan Seán will be published later this year.

Seán Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack before 2018’s Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The book, titled With Hope in Your Heart, will be written by Seán’s wife Martina.

The memoir, written with Newstalk’s Susan Keogh, will be published on October 23.

The book “recalls how, on 24 April 2018, life was changed irrevocably for Martina and her family when Seán was left unable to walk or talk following the 17-second brutal attack, and brings the story right up to date with Seán returning to the family home for the first time in almost two years, just as the coronavirus lockdown took hold,” said a statement.

“It tells how the tremendous support of community at home and from the extended Liverpool FC supporters helped the Cox family along the way.

“The special place that Seán has in the hearts and minds of management, players, and fans at the club, was shown once again when Liverpool took home the Premier League title after a 30-year wait.

“The club confirmed that the banner honouring Seán will be displayed in the famous Kop stand for the rest of the season.” 

Ms Cox said: “The last two years have been unimaginably difficult but our love for Seán and determination that he gets the best care possible has kept us going.

“It has been an uphill battle but he is making progress every day.

“The book emphasises how, with the help of family, community, Liverpool and tens of thousands of people across the world who were touched by Seán’s story, we have achieved what was thought to be impossible and we are so grateful for that.” 

The book will also feature a forward written by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

In it, the German coach writes: “I often get asked about leadership in football but in ‘real life’ I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seán’s wife, Martina.

“I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.” 

Commissioning Editor Sarah Liddy said: “This is a remarkable story of turning heartbreak into hope. Readers will be in awe of Martina’s strength and determination to get the best care for her husband in the face of incredible challenges.

“At its heart this is a love story. The kind of love that conquers all.” 

Last month, after Liverpool won their first Premier League title, the club’s CEO paid tribute to Mr Cox.

Peter Moore said: “One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean.

“You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone.”  

With Hope in Your Heart will be published by Gill Books on Friday, 23 October 2020, priced at €16.99.

READ MORE

Adrian O’Sullivan’s return to Cork would be Super, admits Ballincollig ace

More on this topic

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlights the importance of not dwelling on defeatsLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlights the importance of not dwelling on defeats

Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool dealCurtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool boss urges fans to celebrate title win ‘in a safe way’Liverpool boss urges fans to celebrate title win ‘in a safe way’

David Sneyd: Sharing the joy among Liverpool’s extended Irish familyDavid Sneyd: Sharing the joy among Liverpool’s extended Irish family

TOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018

Sinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nominationSinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nomination

CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021

Covid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of testCovid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of test


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »