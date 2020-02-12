Wintry showers across country as Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the country until 10am.

Met Éireann is warning snowfall accumulations are possible especially in the west and north.

Following a bitterly cold night and further wintry showers for much of the country, this morning has seen a frosty and icy start with snow lying in places.

There will be scattered wintry showers early this morning but these will become confined to the north and west by late morning and will clear in most areas by the afternoon.

Today will be another cold day with highs of just 4-8°C.

Rain will move into the southwest in the afternoon and spread northwards throughout the evening.

Please see our meteorologist's commentary regarding the coming cold spell. See also our warnings. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020

AA Roadwatch says snow showers are causing wet and slippery conditions in Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal.

Icy conditions have been reported in parts of counties Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Galway, Clare and Cork.

It warned that road conditions can change quickly in hail or snowfall.

In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle.

The advice is to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.

⚠️ Yellow Ireland ❄ Scattered wintry showers tonight and early Wednesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes. Tues Feb 11 - Wed Feb 12 Now-10am — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) February 11, 2020