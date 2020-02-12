News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wintry showers across country as Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 08:13 AM

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the country until 10am.

Met Éireann is warning snowfall accumulations are possible especially in the west and north.

Following a bitterly cold night and further wintry showers for much of the country, this morning has seen a frosty and icy start with snow lying in places.

There will be scattered wintry showers early this morning but these will become confined to the north and west by late morning and will clear in most areas by the afternoon.

Today will be another cold day with highs of just 4-8°C.

Rain will move into the southwest in the afternoon and spread northwards throughout the evening.

AA Roadwatch says snow showers are causing wet and slippery conditions in Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal.

Icy conditions have been reported in parts of counties Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Galway, Clare and Cork.

It warned that road conditions can change quickly in hail or snowfall.

In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle.

The advice is to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.

    If you are driving, remember...

  • It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

  • Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

  • Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey.

  • Manoeuvre gently; avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

  • Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

  • When travelling downhill, especially through a series of bends, select a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

