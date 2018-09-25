Home»Breaking News»ireland

Winning bid for Conor McGregor tickets donated to homelessness charity declared a fake

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 07:45 AM

Dublin homelessness charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated two tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 was accepted, but it was confirmed by the charity's CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

In his tweet, Mr Flynn said: "Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non-funded doing so much on the ground."

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.


