Winning €9.7m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Killarney

By Eve Kelliher
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 02:12 PM

The question that’s on everyone’s lips in Killarney today – who bought the lucky lotto ticket?

Because someone in the town is a millionaire nearly 10 times over after hitting the €9.7m jackpot in Saturday's National Lottery draw.

The National Lottery has revealed this afternoon the winning ticket was sold in the tourist town. It also confirmed that the winning ticket holder has yet to make contact with Lotto HQ to make arrangements to claim their prize.

The National Lottery plans to announce the lucky winning store tomorrow and in light of restrictions in place due to Covid-19, it has appealed to the general public and the media not to unnecessarily attend the store outside of government guidance currently in place.

Incredibly, last Saturday’s €9.7m Lotto win in Killarney was the second big National Lottery win in the space of a number of days. Last Tuesday, another lucky Killarney player scooped a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize with a ticket that they bought at Daly’s Supervalu in the town.

The winning numbers for last Saturday’s €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot were: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It has been an incredibly lucky week for our players in Killarney with two major wins totalling €10 million within a matter of days.

"We will be announcing the winning store for Saturday’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot tomorrow and while there will no doubt be a lot of excitement for the entire community, we are urging everybody to continue to heed the advice of Government and the HSE and maintain social distancing and not to make any unnecessary visits to the store.”

They added: “We are still waiting to hear from both winning ticket holders from Killarney of the €9.7 million Lotto jackpot and last Tuesday’s €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize so we are encouraging everybody to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winners of these life changing prizes.

"If you are one of these lucky winners, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so."

